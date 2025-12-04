Texans DT Tim Settle Jr. lands on season-ending IR

The Texans placed defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. on injured reserve on Thursday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Settle will undergo season-ending foot surgery.

In 12 games, Settle totaled 15 tackles, a sack and three passes defensed.

The Texans claimed cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram off waivers from the Bills in a corresponding move.

Starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot) has missed both days of practice this week.

Ingram signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and he played seven games for Buffalo this season. Ingram has six tackles this season and 33 for his career. He also has totaled a sack, four passes defensed and two interceptions in his four-year career.