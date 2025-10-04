 Skip navigation
Texans elevate Damon Arnette, Jalen Mills

  
Published October 4, 2025 02:39 PM

Cornerback Damon Arnette is set to make his first regular season appearance since 2021.

The Texans elevated Arnette and safety Jalen Mills from their practice squad on Saturday. They also officially signed tackle Trent Brown to the 53-man roster and placed defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi on injured reserve.

Arnette was a 2020 first-round pick of the Raiders and played 12 games for them before being released during his second season amid concerns about his off-field behavior. Arnette resurfaced in the UFL this year and signed with the Texans after that season was over.

Mills also joined the Texans this offseason and he’s set to make his first appearance of the season. Mills has played in 115 games over the course of his career.

The Texans play in Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.