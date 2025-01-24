 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans fire offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

  
Published January 24, 2025 01:27 PM

The Texans have made a significant change to their coaching staff.

Houston has fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, according to multiple reports.

Slowik, 37, was praised for his work with quarterback C.J. Stroud during the 2023 season, helping the No. 2 overall pick of the draft earn AP offensive rookie of the year. But Stroud more than doubled his interceptions in 2024 and his passing numbers dipped significantly, despite playing in two fewer games. Houston finished at No. 19 in points scored and No. 22 in total yards in 2024 after being No. 13 and No. 12 in the same categories the previous season.

Slowik was previously alongside Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans with the 49ers. Slowik was hired in Kyle Shanahan’s first season with San Francisco, serving as a defensive quality control coach before moving over to become an offensive assistant in 2019. He became the team’s offensive passing game coordinator in 2022 before heading to Houston with Ryans in 2023.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, offensive line coach Chris Strausser has also been fired after two seasons with the club.

The Texans will have a significant offensive overhaul for Stroud’s third season in 2025.