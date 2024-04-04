Texans have added a 100-catch receiver, 1,000-yard rusher and 10-sack defensive end

In Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and Danielle Hunter, the Texans have made an unprecedented trio of additions to their roster this season.

Diggs, who arrived in a trade on Wednesday, had 107 catches for the Bills last season. Joe Mixon, who arrived in a trade last month, had 1,034 rushing yards last season. And Danielle Hunter, who signed as a free agent last month, had 16.5 sacks last season.

According to the NFL, that makes the 2024 Houston Texans the first team in league history to add a player who had 100 catches the previous year, a player who had 1,000 rushing yards the previous year, and a player who had 10 sacks the previous year, all in the same offseason.

Adding expensive but accomplished veterans shows that the Texans are very much focused on winning this year. Last year the Texans were widely viewed as a rebuilding team, but when rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led them to the playoffs, that changed the equation in Houston. The Texans are a win-now team, and they’re willing to spend in the hopes of going all the way while Stroud is still on his cheap rookie contract.

Mixon wrote on social media that Diggs is coming to Houston to get a ring, and that seems like a realistic aspiration for the Texans.