Texans, Jimmie Ward agree to one-year contract extension

Safety Jimmie Ward’s second season with the Texans won’t be his final one.

Ward signed a two-year contract with Houston as a free agent in 2022 and multiple reports on Monday say that he has agreed to a deal that will extend his stay with the team through the 2025 season. No other terms have been reported.

Ward played for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans with the 49ers and Ryans deployed him as a starter when Ward was healthy last season. That was only for 10 games, however, and Ward ended the season on injured reserve.

In those 10 games, Ward had 50 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed.