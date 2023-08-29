Texans make their moves to 53

The Texans, as have all other teams, have made their moves to get to 53. Like several other teams, they will be sticking with three quarterbacks on the active roster: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, and Case Keenum.

To hit the magic maximum number, the Texans waived: OL Tyler beach, DT Thomas Booker IV, WR Jalen Camp, CB Cameron Dantzler, DT Khalil Davis, OT Austin Deculus, RB Gerrid Doaks, CB Cobi Francis, DE Ali Gaye, S Brandon Hill, WR Johnny Johnson III, S Darius Joiner, TE Dalton Keene, C Jimmy Morrissey, TE Jordan Murrray, DE Adedayo Odeleye, QB E.J. Perry, RB Larry Rountree, LB Garret Wallow, WR Jared Wayne, and P Ty Zentner.

The following veterans were terminated by the Texans: T Rashaad Coward, DR Byron Cowart, OL Michael Deiter, WR Adam Humphries, CB Desmond King II, LB Christian Kirksey, KB Cory Littleton, DE Jacob Martin, CB D’Angelo Ross, TE Mason Shreck, WR Steven Sims, TE Eric Tomlinson, TE Nick Vannett, and DE Chase Winovich.

Guard Kenyon Green has been played on injured reserve, and OT Charlie Heck has been moved to the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Waived with an “injured” designation were DT Roy Lopez and G Keaton Sutherland.