Texans muffed punt leads to easy Jaguars touchdown

  
Published September 29, 2024 01:17 PM

The Texans had the Jaguars stopped on their first drive, and then they gave it right back.

Steven Sims muffed a Logan Cooke punt at the Houston 10, and Daniel Thomas recovered at the Houston 2. Sims was run into by his own player as he was fielding the punt.

The Jaguars needed only one play to get into the end zone.

Trevor Lawrence threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie Brian Thomas, his second career reception.

The Jaguars quarterback is now 3-of-5 for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville gained 15 yards in its five plays on the initial drive before punting.