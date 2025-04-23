 Skip navigation
George Kittle denies report that he’s skipping voluntary program in contract dispute

  
Published April 23, 2025 01:38 PM

George Kittle did not participate in the first day of the 49ers’ voluntary offseason program, but he is denying a report that he is in a contract dispute with the team.

A tweet from Diana Russini of TheAthletic.com said, “Kittle’s absence is also contract related, sources say. And the two sides remain far apart.” Kittle replied by writing, “Your source is incorrect.”

Kittle also denied a report that he wants to become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

The 31-year-old Kittle is heading into the final season of a five-year, $75 million contract and is scheduled to cost more than $22 million against the 49ers’ salary cap in 2025. It could make sense for both sides for Kittle to get a new deal that guarantees him money beyond this season while reducing this year’s cap hit.

But Kittle is denying that’s what his absence from the offseason program is all about. Even as he conspicuously doesn’t explain why he didn’t show up.