Texans place Greg Little on injured reserve, sign DT Khalil Davis

The Texans placed veteran offensive tackle Greg Little on injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Little has a back injury and is undergoing further testing.

Little, 25, signed with the Texans as a free agent this offseason.

The Panthers made him a second-round pick in 2019, and he appeared in 14 games for the team over his first two seasons. Carolina traded him to the Dolphins in August 2021, but he did not play that season due to injury.

Little appeared in every game last season and made seven starts while seeing time at both tackle positions.

The Texans signed defensive tackle Khalil Davis to take the roster spot.

Davis played with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this spring, appearing in nine games and making two starts. He totaled 29 tackles and a sack.

He spent time with the Buccaneers and Rams last season after being released by the Steelers but did not appear in a regular-season game.