Texans place S Eric Murray on IR

The Texans won’t have one of their defensive backs for at least the next four weeks.

Houston has placed Eric Murray on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Murray suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s victory over the Saints. He’s played 43 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps and 37 percent of special teams snaps this season. He’s recorded 13 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Texans have promoted D’Angelo Ross to the 53-man roster off the practice squad to take Murray’s place.

Houston has also signed cornerback Alex Austin to the practice squad.