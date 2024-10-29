 Skip navigation
Texans place Stefon Diggs on injured reserve

  
Published October 29, 2024 04:09 PM

With Stefon Diggs out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the Texans have now made a roster move with him.

Houston announced on Tuesday that the club has placed Diggs on injured reserve.

Diggs, 30, suffered the injury during Sunday’s victory over the Colts.

A fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Diggs was in his first season with Houston after Buffalo traded him to the club during the offseason. In eight games, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns.

Diggs has 857 career catches for 10,491 yards with 70 TDs.