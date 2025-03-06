Texans plan to renovate stadium, not build new one

The Texans explored building a new stadium. And they decided not to do it.

New team president Mike Tomon said the Texans are “focused on a renovation” of NRG Stadium, in collaboration with the annual rodeo and county officials. Tomon downplayed prior talk of a possible new building.

“We have genuinely just been focused on the renovation, what studies are underway, what the project could look like and making sure we are in step with our partners,” Tomon said, via the Houston Business Journal.

The team’s lease expires in seven years. NRG Stadium opened in 2002. It has hosted two Super Bowls.

New construction or renovation, the usual goal is to get the taxpayers to foot a considerable portion of the bill. For the Texans, the annual rodeo makes that more justifiable; this month (and starting Tuesday night), the rodeo will use the venue for 19 nights.