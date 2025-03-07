 Skip navigation
Texans restructure Azeez Al-Shaair’s contract

  
Published March 7, 2025 11:34 AM

The Texans have cleared a little more cap space ahead of the start of free agency next week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have restructured the contract of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Converting some of his salary into a bonus cleared $6.26 million in cap space by moving the hit into future seasons.

Al-Shaair signed a three-year contract with the Texans as a free agent last year. He had 70 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in 11 regular season games and 12 tackles in two postseason games.

Three of Al-Shaair’s missed games came when he served a suspension for a hit to the head of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence while Lawrence was sliding at the end of a run.