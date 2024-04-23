 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Texans reveal their new uniforms

  
Published April 23, 2024 11:31 AM

A leak last week showed that the Texans would have new light blue alternate helmets for the 2024 season, but that’s not the only new option that will be available to them.

The team unveiled all of their redesigned uniforms on Tuesday and they include a third helmet to go with the traditional one and the light blue version we saw last week. They will also have a red helmet with a new logo that the team says is inspired by bullhorns.

That red helmet will go with the team’s alternate red uniforms while the light blue one will be part of their Color Rush look. It will be paired with uniforms that say H-Town on the front and feature the same light blue along with the team’s familiar color scheme.

“Today, for the first time since 2000, we are so proud to reveal our new uniforms. They are even more special because they are inspired by and for our fans,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement. “Our fans asked us to be more H-Town and we delivered. They were with us every step of the way and there’s truly something for everyone over the four uniforms.”

The revamped home and away uniforms — which also leaked ahead of the official unveiling — feature a few tweaks, but are similar to the ones the Texans have worn in recent years.