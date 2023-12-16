Texans rule C.J. Stroud out for Sunday

The Texans stopped just short of ruling quarterback C.J. Stroud out on Friday, but they went the final step on Saturday.

Stroud suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Jets and he was initially listed as doubtful to play against the Titans this Sunday. Stroud did not travel with the team to Nashville, however, and he has been ruled out for Week 15.

Case Keenum and Davis Mills will be the available quarterbacks for the Texans.

The Texans also announced that tackle George Fant has been ruled out. He has a hip injury and an illness. Cornerback Steven Nelson was added to the injury report as questionable with a wrist injury.