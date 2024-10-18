Texans rule out five, including Azeez Al-Shaair and Jimmie Ward

The Texans have taken some injury hits this season.

They ruled out five players for Sunday’s game against the Packers, and four of them are key contributors on defense.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) will not play.

Wide receiver/returner Robert Woods (foot) also is out, and wide receiver/returner Steven Sims (back) is questionable. Sims was a new addition to the practice report, and he did not practice Friday.

The Texans also list defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) as questionable after he return to practice on a limited basis Friday.

Running back Joe Mixon (ankle), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (hip) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) were full participants.