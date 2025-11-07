Texans rule out RT Tytus Howard, RG Ed Ingram

The Texans knew when the practice week began they wouldn’t have quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) or kicker Fa’imi Fairbairn (quad) for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

They also won’t have right tackle Tytus Howard (concussion), right guard Ed Ingram (knee), defensive back Jalen Pitre (concussion), fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) or linebacker Christian Harris (shin).

Houston has ruled out all six of them.

Davis Mills will start in place of Stroud, with Blake Fisher at right tackle and Juice Scruggs at right guard.

The Texans list tight end Harrison Bryant (shoulder) as questionable after he returned to full participation in Friday’s practice.

Defensive end Will Anderson (quad) was upgraded to full participation on Friday, and he does not have an injury designation. He has six sacks and 12 quarterback hits this season.