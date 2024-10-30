 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans rule out S Jimmie Ward, LB Azeez Al-Shaair for Thursday Night Football

  
Published October 30, 2024 03:45 PM

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) returned to practice Tuesday with limited work, but both sat out Wednesday’s practice and will not play in Thursday Night Football.

Al-Shaair has missed the past two games and Ward the past three.

The Texans ruled out both to return against the Jets.

Houston also will be without defensive starter Mario Edwards. The defensive tackle has served only two of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

They will see the return of linebacker Henry To’oto’o, who has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and safety Calen Bullock (shoulder) also will play.

The Texans added Bullock to the practice report Wednesday.

The Texans also ruled out backup running back Dameon Pierce (groin) and offensive guard Jarrett Patterson (concussion).