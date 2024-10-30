Texans rule out S Jimmie Ward, LB Azeez Al-Shaair for Thursday Night Football

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) returned to practice Tuesday with limited work, but both sat out Wednesday’s practice and will not play in Thursday Night Football.

Al-Shaair has missed the past two games and Ward the past three.

The Texans ruled out both to return against the Jets.

Houston also will be without defensive starter Mario Edwards. The defensive tackle has served only two of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

They will see the return of linebacker Henry To’oto’o, who has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and safety Calen Bullock (shoulder) also will play.

The Texans added Bullock to the practice report Wednesday.

The Texans also ruled out backup running back Dameon Pierce (groin) and offensive guard Jarrett Patterson (concussion).