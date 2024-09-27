Texans rule out Tank Dell, Dameon Pierce, list Joe Mixon as questionable

Texans running back Joe Mixon returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Mixon injured his ankle in a Week 2 game against the Bears and missed Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards was fined $16,883 for a hip drop tackle that injured Mixon.

The Texans will not have Mixon’s backup, Dameon Pierce, again as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Cam Akers carried the load last week but rushed for only 21 yards on nine carries against the Vikings.

The Texans also ruled out receiver Tank Dell (chest) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin).

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) is questionable.

Receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is good to go after a scare at Thursday’s practice.