Texans see offensive performance as “something we can build from”

Monday night’s performance by the Texans offense wasn’t perfect, but it was a step forward from the last few weeks.

Joe Mixon ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, including a score in the fourth quarter that marked the unit’s first touchdown in the second half since Week Six. Mixon picked up 79 of those yards before contact and C.J. Stroud completed a season-high 75 percent of his passes while being pressured less often than usual.

After the 34-10 win was in the books, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he challenged the offensive line “to play fast, play aggressive” and that he liked how they responded. Mixon and Stroud also complimented the blocking while right tackle Tytus Howard said the outing was a building block for the team.

“We put it together in the pass game and run game. So that’s something we can build from,” Howard said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “Just take these games and stack off of it for the rest of the season, we know what we got to do. It was like our best week of practice, all season, so you got to build on that.”

The Cowboys are a good team to find your footing against and the schedule serves the Titans and Jaguars up in the two weeks before Houston’s bye, so they have a chance to put together a little winning streak that can help them sew up the AFC South.