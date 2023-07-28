 Skip navigation
Texans sign George Fant

  
Published July 28, 2023 04:22 PM

Veteran tackle George Fant has found a new home.

The Texans announced on Friday that they have signed Fant to their 90-man roster. Tackle Dylan Deatherage was waived to make room for Fant in Houston.

Fant spent the last three seasons with the Jets and started games at both left and right tackle during his time with the team. He also started 24 games while with the Seahawks from 2016 through 2019.

A starting role seems unlikely for Fant in Houston as the Texans gave left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard contract extensions this offseason. Fant provides experienced depth should one of them get injured and that will come in handy while trying to protect second overall pick C.J. Stroud once he’s installed as the starting quarterback.