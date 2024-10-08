Texans sign Ka’dar Hollman off of Ravens practice squad

The Texans have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

Houston announced the team has signed cornerback Ka’dar Hollman off of Baltimore’s practice squad.

Hollman, 30, appeared in all 17 games for the Texans last season with one start. He was on the field for 49 percent of special teams snaps and nine percent of defensive snaps.

He appeared in three games for Baltimore this season, playing exclusively on special teams.

Houston has also placed running back British Brooks on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury. He had been on the field for 56 percent of the club’s special teams snaps through five games.