 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans sign RB J.J. Taylor to 53-player roster

  
Published October 30, 2024 04:08 PM

The Texans signed running back J.J. Taylor to the 53-player roster for Thursday Night Football, the team announced.

They needed depth at the position after ruling out backup running back Dameon Pierce (groin). Taylor will serve as the third running back behind Joe Mixon and Dare Ogunbowale.

Pierce has returned three kickoff returns this season, but the Texans also have Steven Sims Jr., Ogunbowale and Robert Woods as returners.

Taylor originally signed with the Texans’ practice squad last Oct. 31, but he did not play any games in 2023. He was cut out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Taylor is out of elevations, so the Texans had to sign him to the active roster for him to play this week.

He has nine touches for 21 yards in 26 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams in three games.