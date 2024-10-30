Texans sign RB J.J. Taylor to 53-player roster

The Texans signed running back J.J. Taylor to the 53-player roster for Thursday Night Football, the team announced.

They needed depth at the position after ruling out backup running back Dameon Pierce (groin). Taylor will serve as the third running back behind Joe Mixon and Dare Ogunbowale.

Pierce has returned three kickoff returns this season, but the Texans also have Steven Sims Jr., Ogunbowale and Robert Woods as returners.

Taylor originally signed with the Texans’ practice squad last Oct. 31, but he did not play any games in 2023. He was cut out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Taylor is out of elevations, so the Texans had to sign him to the active roster for him to play this week.

He has nine touches for 21 yards in 26 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams in three games.