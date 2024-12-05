 Skip navigation
Texans sign TE Brevin Jordan to one-year extension

  
Published December 5, 2024 11:39 AM

Texans tight end Brevin Jordan tore his ACL early in the season, but he has some clarity about his future.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Houston signed Jordan to a one-year contract extension on Thursday morning.

Jordan, 24, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft and as such was in the final year of his rookie contract. He will now be with the club for at least another season.

In 2023, Jordan caught 17 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns in 14 games. He was on the field for 31 percent of offensive snaps and 25 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Jordan has 53 career receptions for 532 yards with five touchdowns in 36 games.