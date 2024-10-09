Texans sign Teagan Quitoriano off of Bears practice squad

The Texans have brought back one of their former players.

Houston signed tight end Teagan Quitoriano off of Chicago’s practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

Quitoriano, 24, was a Texans fifth-round pick in 2022. He was waived in early September and signed with the Bears practice squad later that month. He did not appear in a game for Chicago.

Quitoriano caught nine passes for 146 yards with two touchdowns in 16 games over his first two seasons.

Houston had an open roster spot after placing receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Texans also signed receiver Jared Wayne to their practice squad and released defensive tackle Marcus Harris from their practice squad.