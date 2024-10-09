 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans sign Teagan Quitoriano off of Bears practice squad

  
Published October 9, 2024 11:49 AM

The Texans have brought back one of their former players.

Houston signed tight end Teagan Quitoriano off of Chicago’s practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

Quitoriano, 24, was a Texans fifth-round pick in 2022. He was waived in early September and signed with the Bears practice squad later that month. He did not appear in a game for Chicago.

Quitoriano caught nine passes for 146 yards with two touchdowns in 16 games over his first two seasons.

Houston had an open roster spot after placing receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Texans also signed receiver Jared Wayne to their practice squad and released defensive tackle Marcus Harris from their practice squad.