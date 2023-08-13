Texans sign WR Adam Humphries, QB E.J. Perry

Wide receiver Adam Humphries is back in the NFL.

Humphries spent seven seasons playing for the Buccaneers, Titans, and Commanders, but was out of the league in 2022. He’s back on a roster as of Sunday, however.

The Texans announced that they have signed Humphries and quarterback E.J. Perry. They also released cornerback Kendall Sheffield, waived running back Xazavian Valladay, and activated tight end Teagan Quitoriano.

Humphries had 41 catches for 383 yards for Washington in 2021. He has 320 catches for 3,314 yards and 13 touchdowns over 96 career appearances.

Perry spent time with the Texans this offseason and then moved on to Michigan of the USFL.