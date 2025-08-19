Texans sign WR Cornell Powell

The Texans’ trade of wide receiver John Metchie to the Eagles became official on Monday and the AFC South team added two new wideouts to the roster on Tuesday.

They confirmed their previously reported agreement with Juwann Winfree and also announced the signing of Cornell Powell. Both players worked out for the team on Monday.

Powell most recently played in the UFL and he spent several years with the Chiefs after being drafted in the fifth round in 2021. He appeared in three regular season games during his run in Kansas City.

The Texans acquired tight end Harrison Bryant in the Metchie trade, so they waived wide receiver Xavier Johnson with an injury designation and released running back J.J. Taylor to make room for the signings.