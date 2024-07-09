 Skip navigation
Texans’ stadium appears to suffer hurricane damage

  
Published July 8, 2024 11:20 PM

A hurricane that hit southeast Texas apparently inflicted damage to the roof of the stadium where the Houston Texans play.

Via ABC13.com, the structure appears to have a hole in it.

NRG Stadium officials told ABC13 that they were awaiting a full assessment before making a report.

Sixteen years ago, a hurricane damaged the roof and postponed a game between the Texans and the Ravens.

Houston’s first preseason home game happens on August 17, against the Giants.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 80 miles per hour.