Texans’ stadium appears to suffer hurricane damage
Published July 8, 2024 11:20 PM
A hurricane that hit southeast Texas apparently inflicted damage to the roof of the stadium where the Houston Texans play.
Via ABC13.com, the structure appears to have a hole in it.
NRG Stadium officials told ABC13 that they were awaiting a full assessment before making a report.
Sixteen years ago, a hurricane damaged the roof and postponed a game between the Texans and the Ravens.
Houston’s first preseason home game happens on August 17, against the Giants.
The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 80 miles per hour.