Texans’ stadium appears to suffer hurricane damage

A hurricane that hit southeast Texas apparently inflicted damage to the roof of the stadium where the Houston Texans play.

Via ABC13.com, the structure appears to have a hole in it.

NRG Stadium officials told ABC13 that they were awaiting a full assessment before making a report.

Sixteen years ago, a hurricane damaged the roof and postponed a game between the Texans and the Ravens.

Houston’s first preseason home game happens on August 17, against the Giants.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 80 miles per hour.