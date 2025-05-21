 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans to bring back CB Myles Bryant

  
Published May 21, 2025 03:43 PM

Cornerback Myles Bryant is set to be back in Houston for the 2025 season.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Texans are going to re-sign Bryant. No terms of the deal were included in the report.

Bryant joined the Texans on a one-year contract last year and appeared in 11 regular season games. He had 14 tackles while playing more special teams snaps than defensive ones, but played a bigger defensive role while recording seven tackles in the team’s two postseason outings.

Bryant played 55 games and made 17 starts for the Patriots in his first four NFL seasons. He had 200 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while in New England.