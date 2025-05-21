Texans to bring back CB Myles Bryant

Cornerback Myles Bryant is set to be back in Houston for the 2025 season.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Texans are going to re-sign Bryant. No terms of the deal were included in the report.

Bryant joined the Texans on a one-year contract last year and appeared in 11 regular season games. He had 14 tackles while playing more special teams snaps than defensive ones, but played a bigger defensive role while recording seven tackles in the team’s two postseason outings.

Bryant played 55 games and made 17 starts for the Patriots in his first four NFL seasons. He had 200 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while in New England.