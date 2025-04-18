 Skip navigation
Texans to re-sign TE Irv Smith Jr.

  
Published April 18, 2025 05:04 PM

Irv Smith Jr. is headed back to Houston.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the tight end has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Texans on Friday.

Smith, 26, joined the Texans’ practice squad last September and was signed to the active roster in December. He appeared in five games for the club, playing 85 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps. He did not record a reception in 2024.

Smith started his career as a Vikings second-round pick in 2019. In 54 games for Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Houston, he’s caught 109 passes for 973 yards with 10 TDs.