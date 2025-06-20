 Skip navigation
Texans waive LS Tucker Addington to make room for CB Damon Arnette

  
Published June 20, 2025 12:35 PM

The Texans have made the signing of cornerback Damon Arnette official, announcing the deal on Friday.

As a corresponding move, Houston has waived long snapper Tucker Addington, making undrafted rookie Austin Brinkman the winner of the team’s long snapper competition.

Addington had signed a futures deal with the Texans in February. Houston added Brinkman after this year’s draft in May.

Addington has appeared in 1 career games for New England, Washington, and Miami since entering the league in 2022. He’s also spent time with the Cowboys and Jaguars.

Brinkman played his college ball at West Virginia.