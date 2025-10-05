Texans win in Baltimore for first time, rout Ravens 44-10

The Texans had never won in Baltimore before Sunday. They won big on Sunday.

Houston dominated from start to finish, blowing out the Ravens 44-10. The Texans had been 0-8 in Baltimore all-time, including the postseason.

Houston has won two in a row to move to 2-3 and the Ravens fell to 1-4.

The Texans scored on their first eight possessions, getting five touchdowns and three field goals. They had scored only 38 points in their first three games before a 26-0 win over the Titans last week.

Houston had so much fun at Baltimore’s expense that rookie Jaylin Noel did Ray Lewis’ patented celebration after the team’s final touchdown of the day. By then, most of the Ravens fans had left. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was right behind them, taking a seat on the bench as Davis Mills finished up.

The Texans had 417 yards against the league’s 31st-ranked defense, with Stroud going 23-of-27 for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Xavier Hutchinson had touchdown catches of 5 and 10 yards; Collins scored on a 10-yarder; and Noel’s touchdown went for 4 yards.

Christian Kirk caught four passes for 64 yards, and Nick Chubb ran for 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens generated only 207 yards of offense. They had four punts, three turnovers, a missed field goal and nine penalties.

Cooper Rush was 14-of-20 for 179 yards with three interceptions. Jalen Pitre had two of the picks and Kamari Lassiter the other.