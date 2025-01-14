 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texas WR Isaiah Bond will enter the draft

  
Published January 14, 2025 09:19 AM

The deadline for college players who aren’t playing in the national title game to declare for the draft is Wednesday and Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond beat the clock.

Bond told Pete Thamel of ESPN that he will forego his remaining eligibility in order to enter the professional ranks. He joins tackle Kelvin Banks and running back Jaydon Blue as Longhorns who have jumped into this year’s draft pool.

Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns after transferring to Texas in 2024, but is likely best known for a catch he had at Alabama in 2023. Bond caught the game-winning touchdown against Auburn on a fourth-and-31 play with less than a minute left in the game.

That was one of his 65 catches over two seasons with the Crimson Tide and Bond will try to make more big plays in the NFL in 2025 and beyond.