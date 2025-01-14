Texas WR Isaiah Bond will enter the draft

The deadline for college players who aren’t playing in the national title game to declare for the draft is Wednesday and Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond beat the clock.

Bond told Pete Thamel of ESPN that he will forego his remaining eligibility in order to enter the professional ranks. He joins tackle Kelvin Banks and running back Jaydon Blue as Longhorns who have jumped into this year’s draft pool.

Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns after transferring to Texas in 2024, but is likely best known for a catch he had at Alabama in 2023. Bond caught the game-winning touchdown against Auburn on a fourth-and-31 play with less than a minute left in the game.

That was one of his 65 catches over two seasons with the Crimson Tide and Bond will try to make more big plays in the NFL in 2025 and beyond.