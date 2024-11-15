Texans WR Nico Collins returns to full workload and is good to go for Monday

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had a full practice Friday after limited work Thursday. He will return to game action on Monday night against the Cowboys.

Collins missed the past five games with a pulled hamstring, thought the Texans activated him back to the active roster from injured reserve last week. He was inactive for last week’s game against the Lions.

“I’m happy, blessed,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I’m feeling good just to be back on the football field with my teammates. There’s no better feeling. I’m happy just to continue to play the game that I love. It’s tough. You don’t want to miss no games.

“It’s a long season; it’s a marathon. You have to take care of your body. Missing time, it hurts. You want to be out there with your brothers making plays. It’s a mental thing. You take care of your mental, but you have to take care of your body.”

Collins led the league in receiving yards when he injured his hamstring on a touchdown catch against the Bills in Week 5. Houston has missed him, losing three of the five games he didn’t play.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (right hand) again had a full practice.

The Texans had seven changes to their practice Friday. Offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) was downgraded to out after limited work Thursday, a sign that he isn’t ready to return from his head injury.

Defensive end Dylan Horton (shoulder) popped up on the report after not being on it a day earlier.

Running back Dameon Pierce (groin), linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) had full participation after limited work Thursday.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hip) returned to practice Friday with limited work.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), linebacker Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) remained sidelined.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) again was limited.