 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 10 Titans at Chargers
Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 10 Titans at Chargers
Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans WR Nico Collins returns to full workload and is good to go for Monday

  
Published November 15, 2024 05:19 PM

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had a full practice Friday after limited work Thursday. He will return to game action on Monday night against the Cowboys.

Collins missed the past five games with a pulled hamstring, thought the Texans activated him back to the active roster from injured reserve last week. He was inactive for last week’s game against the Lions.

I’m happy, blessed,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I’m feeling good just to be back on the football field with my teammates. There’s no better feeling. I’m happy just to continue to play the game that I love. It’s tough. You don’t want to miss no games.

“It’s a long season; it’s a marathon. You have to take care of your body. Missing time, it hurts. You want to be out there with your brothers making plays. It’s a mental thing. You take care of your mental, but you have to take care of your body.”

Collins led the league in receiving yards when he injured his hamstring on a touchdown catch against the Bills in Week 5. Houston has missed him, losing three of the five games he didn’t play.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (right hand) again had a full practice.

The Texans had seven changes to their practice Friday. Offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) was downgraded to out after limited work Thursday, a sign that he isn’t ready to return from his head injury.

Defensive end Dylan Horton (shoulder) popped up on the report after not being on it a day earlier.

Running back Dameon Pierce (groin), linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) had full participation after limited work Thursday.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hip) returned to practice Friday with limited work.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), linebacker Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) remained sidelined.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) again was limited.