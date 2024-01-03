Texas WR Xavier Worthy declares for NFL draft

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy didn’t wait long after the Longhorns’ loss to the University of Washington in the Sugar Bowl to announce his departure.

Worthy is leaving for the NFL.

“My time here at the University of Texas has been filled with highs, lows, lessons, and blessings,” Worthy said in a video. “All of them are part of my journey and who I am today. I will be eternally grateful to those who have always believed in and supported me. . . . To play the sport I love at this level with some of the most talented guys in the game is a blessing I don’t take for granted, and I will continue to be thankful for. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.”

He played three seasons for the Longhorns, making 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. It ranks him among the program’s all-time leaders in catches (sixth), receiving yards (fourth) and touchdown receptions (fourth).

Worthy earned All-America honors this season.

As a punt returner, Worthy averaged 16.9 yards on his 22 returns and scored a touchdown this season.