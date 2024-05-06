 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders defends recent social media attack on former player by saying: “I was bored”

  
Published May 6, 2024 06:59 PM

Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently punched down on social media, regarding a squabble sparked by a former Buffalo who transferred to Austin Peay.

Sanders has explained himself in a recent interview, via Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.

“I gotta do better on that and not ride with it, but I was bored,” Sanders said. “I was bored, and I didn’t say nothing hurtful. I don’t attack people.”

But he sort of did attack people. Although he claims he didn’t.

To summarize, the former Colorado player sparked a back-and-forth regarding statistics, and someone posted the pedestrian numbers regarding someone who took the side of the player who criticized Sanders. He reposted the stats with the message, “Lawd Jesus.”

“I try my best to refrain, but like when you posted like stats, I said, ‘Lawd Jesus,’ like dang, he really went at him, like he really shot him,” Sanders said. “That’s really what I meant, and I think that was taken wrong. I think that was taken sideways or something else.”

Those with big platforms need to be careful to communicate in ways that ensure nothing will be “taken sideways.” Because it sure looked like Deion was taking shots.