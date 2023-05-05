Text messages show Brett Favre, others, sought help from White House for concussion drug funding

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Text messages show Brett Favre, others, sought help from White House for concussion drug funding

  
Published May 5, 2023 09:58 AM
nbc_pft_wilsonadams_230503
May 3, 2023 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out expectations for the Jets’ offense next season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm and discuss why the NFL has an opportunity with this year's schedule.

Former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant has released his texts. Anthony Olivieri of ESPN.com has read them so you (and we) don’t have to.

Via Olivieri, the texts show that quarterback Brett Favre, a business associate, and Bryant sought assistance from the Trump White House in 2019 , at a time when they were seeking funding for an experimental concussion drug through the company known as Prevacus.

The October 2019 text exchange included Bryant telling Favre that they needed Donald Trump’s support. Specifically, Bryant asked Favre whether he had “heard from Trump about going to his rally,” and that Trump had asked Bryant to make sure Favre was attending.

In November 2019, Favre was included in text messages regarding a possible White House summit on youth brain safety.

Favre’s camp dismissed the text messages.

“What’s the issue with trying to work with the government to solve concussions?” a Favre spokesman told ESPN on Thursday.

Last year, Favre, Prevacus, and company founder Jacob VanLandingham were sued by Mississippi in connection with payment of $2.1 million to Prevacus and an affiliated company from federal welfare funds.

Favre, VanLandingham, and Bryant have denied wrongdoing.