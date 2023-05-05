Text messages show Brett Favre, others, sought help from White House for concussion drug funding

Former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant has released his texts. Anthony Olivieri of ESPN.com has read them so you (and we) don’t have to.

Via Olivieri, the texts show that quarterback Brett Favre, a business associate, and Bryant sought assistance from the Trump White House in 2019 , at a time when they were seeking funding for an experimental concussion drug through the company known as Prevacus.

The October 2019 text exchange included Bryant telling Favre that they needed Donald Trump’s support. Specifically, Bryant asked Favre whether he had “heard from Trump about going to his rally,” and that Trump had asked Bryant to make sure Favre was attending.

In November 2019, Favre was included in text messages regarding a possible White House summit on youth brain safety.

Favre’s camp dismissed the text messages.

“What’s the issue with trying to work with the government to solve concussions?” a Favre spokesman told ESPN on Thursday.

Last year, Favre, Prevacus, and company founder Jacob VanLandingham were sued by Mississippi in connection with payment of $2.1 million to Prevacus and an affiliated company from federal welfare funds.

Favre, VanLandingham, and Bryant have denied wrongdoing.