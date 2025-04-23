The Chargers and Lions will play in the Hall of Fame Game

Longtime Chargers star Antonio Gates is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer and the franchise will be there to take part in the festivities.

The Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that the Chargers will be taking part in the Hall of Fame Game this summer. They will take on the Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on July 31.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Gates is joined in the 2025 class by cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe. None of the players spent time with the Lions, but the organizers are presumably hoping that fans will make the short trip from Detroit — which is Gates’s hometown — to see their team anyway.