The Cowboys (and everyone else) blew it on Derrick Henry

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had to clumsily defend his failure to sign running back Derrick Henry. This week, everyone else should be doing so, too.

Henry was arguably the steal of free agency. Still elite, the Ravens got him on a two-year, $16 million deal.

While some teams can be forgiven because they have high-end running backs, anyone who needed a running back should be castigated for not calling King Henry.

The Eagles get a pass, because they’ve done OK with Saquon Barkley. But the Giants, who signed Devin Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million deal, might have been better served by pursuing Henry.

Others who could have benefited from Henry include the Browns, the Texans (apologies to Joe Mixon), the Raiders, the Chargers (J.K. Dobbins has fallen off the last two games), the Broncos, the Packers (in lieu of Josh Jacobs), the Bears (in lieu of D’Andre Swift), and the Bucs.

Having no one else in hot pursuit of Henry helped the Ravens get him for a bargain. His two-year base deal matches what they eventually paid receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for one year in 2023.

Through four games, Henry leads the league with 480 rushing yards. In the last two games, he’s had 350 — thanks to the team’s offense pivoting toward its strengths and getting beyond an 0-2 start.

If Henry keeps going, the Ravens will win plenty more games. And it will spark plenty more questions for the teams that didn’t give Henry a second glance.