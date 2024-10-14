The four NFC North teams are the top four teams in the NFL by point differential

The NFC North is far and away the best division in the NFL.

Not only is it the only division since realignment to have all four teams win four games by Week Six, but the four NFC North teams are the Top 4 teams in the NFL in point differential.

The Vikings lead the league in point differential at +63, with 139 points scored and 76 points allowed. The Lions are next at +60, with 151 points scored and 91 points allowed. The Bears are +47 with 148 points scored and 101 points allowed. And the Packers are +41 with 162 points scored and 121 points allowed.

No other NFL team has a +40 point differential.

The four NFC North teams probably can’t stay atop the point differential standings all season, for the simple reason that they’ll be playing each other. The Lions and Vikings meet on Sunday, which means they can’t both improve in point differential this week.

But point differential is one of the quickest and easiest and best ways to determine a team’s quality. And on that measure, it’s the NFC North and everyone else.