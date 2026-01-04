The Jaguars clinch the AFC South with 41-7 rout of Titans

The Jaguars made one of the league’s biggest turnarounds in 2025 and they iced the cake with a division title on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes in the first half and the Jaguars cruised to a 41-7 win over the Titans to sew up the AFC South. It’s their first division title since the 2022 season and it comes after a 4-13 campaign in 2024.

Doug Pederson was fired after the season came to an end and — after a false start that resulted in G.M. Trent Baalke being let go as well — Liam Coen was hired and his first season could not have gone much better. The Jaguars won their eighth straight game on Sunday and Lawrence has played some of the best football of his career during that run.

Lawrence was 22-of-30 for 255 yards before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter. He remained in the game long enough to get to 4,007 passing yards and finishes the regular season with a career-high 29 touchdown passes.

The Jaguars’ other points came on a Bhayshul Tuten touchdown run, an Antonio Johnson interception return and two Cam Little field goals. One of Little’s kicks was a 67-yarder and he now has the two longest field goals in NFL history after hitting a 68-yard kick earlier this year.

The Jaguars know they’ll be hosting a playoff game next weekend, but their final seed remains up in the air. If the Broncos and Patriots lose, the Jags will be the top seed in the conference. They’ll be the No. 2 seed if either team loses and the No. 3 seed if Denver and New England win their games.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward opened the day with a seven-yard touchdown run, but he suffered a right shoulder injury on the play and the first overall pick missed the rest of the game. Ward will have plenty of time to heal up with the season over and the Titans will turn their attention toward hiring a new coach that can help him and the Titans get where Lawrence and the Jaguars find themselves.