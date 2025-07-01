 Skip navigation
The man behind the Chiefs’ mascot, KC Wolf, retires

  
Published July 1, 2025 07:15 PM

The man behind the Chiefs’ mascot, KC Wolf, is retiring, the team announced.

Dan Meers spent 35 years dressed in the costume and wearing the size 23 shoes while serving as the “Director of Shenanigans.” He missed only three games and performed at multiple Super Bowls.

In all, Meers attended more than 10,000 total events across 38 states and 12 countries.

I have countless stories,” Meers said, via Matt McMullen of the team website. “In one word, it has been so joyful. I’ve learned a lot about the things we chase in life, and that those things aren’t that important. Everybody is looking for joy, but they’re looking in all the wrong spots. I learned a long time ago that the most important things in life aren’t things, but relationships, and those relationships make for a pretty good life. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The team has not announced a replacement for Meers.