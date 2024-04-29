 Skip navigation
The NFL Today shakeup has Esiason, Simms out, Matt Ryan in

  
April 29, 2024

Many thought CBS would blow up The NFL Today. Instead, it’s more like a shakeup.

Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms have announced that they’re out. Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Matt Ryan is in.

Ryan called games in 2023. He was interested in playing last season, but didn’t. He recently made his retirement from the NFL official.

Staying put are Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, and host James Brown. Each had expiring contracts and signed new ones. J.J. Watt will continue his part-time role.

For Simms, his 26-year run at CBS concludes. He had been the No. 1 game analyst before shifting to the studio after the hiring of Tony Romo.

Phil was the Super Bowl XXI MVP, and he spent his entire playing career with the Giants.