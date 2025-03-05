The PFT Live run on Sky Sports is not ending, yet

More than five years ago, PFT Live became a weekday staple on Sky Sports. Earlier today, it appeared that run would be ending on Friday.

It’s not.

We’re told that a short-term extension has been finalized, bumping the deadline from March 9 to April 18. This means that we’ll definitely be on the air through free agency, and possibly well beyond that.

We’re also told the Sky Sports Action listings (which currently have no NFL shows as of Monday) will be updated very soon to reflect this arrangement.

The change traces to the expiration of the contract between the NFL and Sky. On the surface, the move affects only game broadcasts. If, however, Sky doesn’t have an NFL deal, Sky won’t have the right to show NFL highlights. Since PFT Live uses NFL highlights, PFT Live can’t be aired on Sky unless Sky has an NFL deal.

Our fingers, toes, and bollocks are crossed in the hopes that it will work out. NFL fans in the UK and Ireland are far more passionate, on average, than American NFL fans. They don’t get as much NFL content as the U.S. sports fan does, which makes them appreciate what they get even more.

I hear from NFL fans in the UK and Ireland all the time. When we have a live picks podcast, the British accents are prevalent in the crowd. I’ve been hoping to eventually come to the UK with Simms for a series of appearances (or for a potential Sasquatch vs. Loch Ness Monster showdown).

Even more than that, I’m hoping PFT Live will continue on Sky Sports until I retire, until NBC comes to its senses and fires me, or until I drop dead.