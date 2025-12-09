The Super Bowl LIX starting quarterbacks combined for eight turnovers, zero TDs in Week 14

Ten months ago today, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts met in the Super Bowl. They’ll never forget that night in New Orleans.

They’d surely love to forget the two night games that capped Week 14.

On Sunday night, Mahomes threw three interceptions and accounted for no touchdowns in a 20-10 loss to the Texans. On Monday night, Hurts had four interceptions, a lost fumble, and no touchdowns in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

That’s eight total turnovers in one weekend for the two most recent Super Bowl quarterbacks.

Mahomes completed 14 of 33 passes for 160 yards and three picks against Houston. Hurts completed 21 of 40 throws for 240 yards and four interceptions against L.A.. Putting their numbers together, it’s a combined passer rating of 25.29.

The Chiefs, at 6-7, face a steep uphill climb to get back to the playoffs. And the Eagles are no lock. If they don’t end their three-game losing streak soon, they could get swept right out of the NFC field. Which means that both Super Bowl teams could potentially fail to qualify for the postseason.