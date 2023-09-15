 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Washington Commanders Training Camp
Chase Young cleared from stinger, will play vs. Broncos
NFL: SEP 10 Eagles at Patriots
Report: Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered torn pectoral
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Dan Campbell: Taylor Decker “less than questionable” for Sunday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Washington Commanders Training Camp
Chase Young cleared from stinger, will play vs. Broncos
NFL: SEP 10 Eagles at Patriots
Report: Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered torn pectoral
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
Dan Campbell: Taylor Decker “less than questionable” for Sunday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Vikings need to rediscover the running game

  
Published September 15, 2023 11:41 AM

The Vikings opted not to keep running back Dalvin Cook at an eight-figure salary in 2023. It’s becoming clear why they moved on.

It’s not him. It’s them.

With Alexander Mattison now the lead back, the Vikings don’t prioritize the running game. The pass-happy offense is out of whack when it comes to balance, or lack thereof, between running the ball and throwing it.

Last night, the Vikings called 46 passing plays and nine runs. In Week 1, it was 46 to 17. Through two games, the Vikings have called 92 pass plays, and 26 running plays. That’s 22 percent running.

Last year, the Vikings had 719 passes and 404 runs, a 35.9/64.1 percent run-pass ratio.

On Thursday night, the Vikings needed to ditch the run after falling behind by 20 in the third quarter. Before that, however, they weren’t running. Against the Bucs, in a close game, the Vikings didn’t run.

That’s fine, if it works. But while Twitter has been praising quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson for their impressive statistical performances through two weeks, there’s only one stat that matters.

Two losses, zero wins.

Yes, the Vikings need to better protect the ball. Maybe they also need to weave a little more balance into their attack, if only to keep defenses guessing as to the basic question of whether they’ll start the play by pursuing a running back or defending the various receivers.