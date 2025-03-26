Russell Wilson on Giants’ interest in Aaron Rodgers: I’ve been able to do some great things, too

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision on his future. The Steelers and Giants were waiting on him until the Giants weren’t, as Rodgers gummed up the works for other veteran free agent quarterbacks.

The Giants finally signed Jameis Winston and then Russell Wilson, who played for the Steelers last season.

The Steelers continue to wait on word from Rodgers, who visited Pittsburgh last week, and Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wouldn’t rule out a pursuit of the veteran.

But Wilson now is out of the quarterback waiting game.

“Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player. He’s done some amazing things in this league,” Wilson said at his introductory news conference Wednesday, via a transcript from the team. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to do some great things, too.

“What I’m focused on is right now is what we can do here. That’s been my focus since I signed. Also, too, along the way is finding a place that will continue to believe in you.”

Wilson will compete with Winston and possibly a rookie quarterback for the starting job, but Wilson expects to start.

“Obviously, I’m expecting to come in there and be a starter, and earning that every day because that’s your mentality and approach,” Wilson said. “I just believe that when you play this position my goal every day is to step on the field and help our football team win and ultimately to be the best in the world and be one of the best that can do it. I think that’s my mentality, understanding that.”