There should be a flex option for Thanksgiving

In past years, some have argued that the Lions should lose their home-game hammerlock on Thanksgiving. Now that the Lions are up and the Cowboys are down, maybe the NFL should revisit the presumption that the Cowboys will have the second game in the Turkey Day Tripleheader.

The league consistently refuses to do it, citing the fact that Detroit and Dallas stepped up when no one else wanted to host the games. So how long does that last? Sixty years? Seventy? A hundred?

With the NFL now willing and able to flex late-season Thursday and Monday games to Sunday, why not extend the flex option to Thanksgiving?

This year, it’ll be the woeful Giants against the hapless Cowboys, who will have Cooper Rush or Trey Lance at quarterback. New York might bench Daniel Jones by then, for Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito.

Or course, if the game attracts enough members of the captive tryptophan audience, the league will realize that there’s no reason to reserve the right to swap out the Thanksgiving game(s) for something better. If Giants-Cowboys becomes a ratings nightmare, maybe flexing becomes a possibility in the future.