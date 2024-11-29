Thomas Brown to serve as Bears interim head coach

Matt Eberflus is out and one coach has received another in-season promotion to replace him.

Thomas Brown will serve as the Bears’ interim head coach after Eberflus’ firing on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Brown, 38, joined the Bears in the offseason as passing game coordinator but was promoted to offensive coordinator after the club fired Shane Waldron from that position earlier this month.

Last season, Brown served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. While former head coach Frank Reich initially called plays, he passed that duty off to Brown before taking them back. Brown got them again once Reich was fired midseason.

A sixth-round pick in the 2008 draft, Brown played one season for the Falcons and two for the Browns before going into coaching at Georgia, where he’d played his college ball. Brown got back into the league in 2020 as Rams running backs coach, winning Super Bowl LVI with the club in 2021.