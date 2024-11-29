 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thomas Brown to serve as Bears interim head coach

  
Published November 29, 2024 12:47 PM

Matt Eberflus is out and one coach has received another in-season promotion to replace him.

Thomas Brown will serve as the Bears’ interim head coach after Eberflus’ firing on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Brown, 38, joined the Bears in the offseason as passing game coordinator but was promoted to offensive coordinator after the club fired Shane Waldron from that position earlier this month.

Last season, Brown served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. While former head coach Frank Reich initially called plays, he passed that duty off to Brown before taking them back. Brown got them again once Reich was fired midseason.

A sixth-round pick in the 2008 draft, Brown played one season for the Falcons and two for the Browns before going into coaching at Georgia, where he’d played his college ball. Brown got back into the league in 2020 as Rams running backs coach, winning Super Bowl LVI with the club in 2021.