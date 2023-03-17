 Skip navigation
Thomas Morstead announces he’s signed with Jets

  
Published March 17, 2023 12:06 PM
The Jets have signed punter Thomas Morstead, who announced his signing on social media.

Morstead, 37, spent last season with the Dolphins, signing with them on a one-year deal a year ago.

He averaged 46.4 yards on 61 punts with a 40.5-yard net and saw 45.9 percent of his kicks downed inside the 20.

Morstead punted for the Jets in seven games in 2021, averaging 48.2 yards on 23 punts with a 43.0 net.

The Jets re-signed veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein earlier this week.

The Dolphins hosted former Patriots punter Jake Bailey on a visit Friday and later signed him.