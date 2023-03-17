Thomas Morstead announces he’s signed with Jets

The Jets have signed punter Thomas Morstead, who announced his signing on social media.

Morstead, 37, spent last season with the Dolphins, signing with them on a one-year deal a year ago.

He averaged 46.4 yards on 61 punts with a 40.5-yard net and saw 45.9 percent of his kicks downed inside the 20.

Morstead punted for the Jets in seven games in 2021, averaging 48.2 yards on 23 punts with a 43.0 net.

The Jets re-signed veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein earlier this week.

The Dolphins hosted former Patriots punter Jake Bailey on a visit Friday and later signed him.